Countryside Public Market Grand Opening + Fall Harvest Event

Join us on Sunday, October 28th from 10am - 1pm for a family-friendly Fall Harvest event to celebrate the grand opening of the Countryside Public Market! Our new indoor market space, located below the Northside Marketplace in Akron's North Hill neighborhood, will feature local farmers, food producers, artisans, live music, and more every Sunday and will serve as a venue for fun, educational, food-centric events throughout the year. All are welcome to join us for this spooktacular grand opening event featuring fall and Halloween-themed treats, live music, door prizes (while supplies last), kid-friendly crafts, a costume contest, trick-or-treating and more!