Taste over two dozen varieties of locally grown and freshly picked tomatoes and discover your new favorites at the Countryside Farmers’ Market at Howe Meadow on August 13! While you shop, visit tasting tents to sample incredible varieties of tomatoes you may have never seen before. Tomato centered activities for kids and families will be on site and home gardeners can enter the competition for the largest or weirdest looking tomatoes.
Countryside's Annual Tomato Tasting & Farmers' Market
to
Howe Meadow 4040 Riverview Road, Peninsula, Ohio 44264
