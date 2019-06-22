Coventry Crossing Community Yard Sale

to Google Calendar - Coventry Crossing Community Yard Sale - 2019-06-22 09:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Coventry Crossing Community Yard Sale - 2019-06-22 09:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Coventry Crossing Community Yard Sale - 2019-06-22 09:00:00 iCalendar - Coventry Crossing Community Yard Sale - 2019-06-22 09:00:00

Coventry Crossing Community Association Akron, Ohio

The Coventry Crossing Community Yard Sale will be held Saturday, June 22, 2019 from 9am to 3pm and Sunday, June 23,2019 from 9am to 3pm. Coventry Crossing is located off of Swartz Rd in Akron between Arlington and Main St.

Info

Events in The 330, Home & Garden, This & That
to Google Calendar - Coventry Crossing Community Yard Sale - 2019-06-22 09:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Coventry Crossing Community Yard Sale - 2019-06-22 09:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Coventry Crossing Community Yard Sale - 2019-06-22 09:00:00 iCalendar - Coventry Crossing Community Yard Sale - 2019-06-22 09:00:00
restaurant &amp; bar guide

BOTC Vote Now

Stay up to date with Akron Life's
weekly events e-newsletter:

connect* indicates required
330Tix Button

Akron Life Calendar

Monday

March 25, 2019

Tuesday

March 26, 2019

Wednesday

March 27, 2019

Thursday

March 28, 2019

Friday

March 29, 2019

Saturday

March 30, 2019

Sunday

March 31, 2019

Search Events Submit Yours

Subscribe right rail