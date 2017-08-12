Coventry High School Class of 1967 Reunion

Ohio Prestwick Country Club 3751 Glen Eagles Blvd., Uniontown, Ohio

The Coventry High School, Class of 1967 is planning its 50 Class Reunion at Prestwick Country Club in Uniontown, OH on Saturday, August 12, 2017 from 5:00 p.m. - 10:30 p.m. The cost of the reunion will be $60.00 per person, RSVP by July 17, 2017. The reunion will begin at 5:00 p.m with a Social Hour (cash bar), with a Group Photo at 5:40 p.m., from 6:00-7:00 p.m a Buffet will be served followed by live music by the Legends Band with our own Roger Hendrix starting at 8:30 p.m. Please contact Tom Seesdorf at tseeesdorf@gmail.com or call (847) 867-6372 for information and/or submit payment to 875 Mt. Pleasant Rd., Clinton, OH 44216. Facebook users can also search for Coventry HS (Ohio) Class of 1967 or Coventry Alumni from the 60's & 70’s for additional information.

Ohio Prestwick Country Club 3751 Glen Eagles Blvd., Uniontown, Ohio View Map
