Coventry HS Class of 1967 PRE-REUNION

To make our 50th Reunion even more fun and entertaining, your Class Reunion Committee has decided to hold a "PRE-REUNION" to rekindle old friendships and develop momentum for the reunion on Saturday, August 12th at Ohio Prestwick Country Club. Whether you are coming in from out of town, live in the area, or cannot come Saturday but are free on Friday come join us at The Smokin’ Claw Tavern (401 W. Turkeyfoot Lake Road, Phone: (330) 644-2628), formally Deitz’s Landing, on Friday August 11th from 6:30 PM to around 10:00 PM.

We have reserved the Shark Tank area, outside overlooking the lake where we can socialize, catch-up and have some drinks. Nothing formal, just show up if possible.

However, we want to let The Smokin’ Claw Tavern about how many people to expect. So, let us know if you will try to attend.

Look forward to seeing as many classmates as possible so pass the word on...