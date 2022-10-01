Crafty Mart Halloween Mini Mart

There was a chill in the air this morning and we’ve got Halloween 🎃 on our minds!!! Plan to join Crafty Mart on Saturday, October 1st from Noon-5pm at our handmade mini-market! 40 local makers, trick and treats, contests, prizes, the Monster Mash, food trucks, spooky mocktails, tarot readings, face painting, DIY crafts, we’ll have it all!! Kick off spooky season with Crafty Mart in downtown Akron! Kid-friendly, free admission, free parking.