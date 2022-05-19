Join us to re-discover your COS1 – original creative operating system.

Presented by David Flynn, Creative Director at David Flynn Design and Professor of Graphic Design at The University of Akron

This event is for everyone in your firm that needs to wake up their first-generation, unspoiled Jedi mojo and take over the world!

This interactive event includes exercises to uncover and improve your natural creative thinking. If you joined us for the first Creative Campfire, you’ll definitely want to join us again!

Seating is limited.

AAF Members: $10

Non-Members: $25

Registration includes custom pocket notebook and snacks.

Cash bar available.

Special thanks:

Venue Partner: The Nightlight Cinema

Notebook Print Partner: Star Printing

Event Graphic Partners: Dave Flynn & Kim Wengerd