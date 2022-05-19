Creative Campfire

to

The Nightlight Cinema 30 N. High St., Akron, Ohio 44308

Join us to re-discover your COS1 – original creative operating system.

Presented by David Flynn, Creative Director at David Flynn Design and Professor of Graphic Design at The University of Akron

This event is for everyone in your firm that needs to wake up their first-generation, unspoiled Jedi mojo and take over the world!

This interactive event includes exercises to uncover and improve your natural creative thinking. If you joined us for the first Creative Campfire, you’ll definitely want to join us again!

Seating is limited.

Tickets

AAF Members: $10

Non-Members: $25

Registration includes custom pocket notebook and snacks.

Cash bar available.

Special thanks:

Venue Partner: The Nightlight Cinema

Notebook Print Partner: Star Printing

Event Graphic Partners: Dave Flynn & Kim Wengerd

Info

The Nightlight Cinema 30 N. High St., Akron, Ohio 44308
Business & Career, Events in The 330
please enable javascript to view
to
Google Calendar - Creative Campfire - 2022-05-19 17:30:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Creative Campfire - 2022-05-19 17:30:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Creative Campfire - 2022-05-19 17:30:00 Outlook iCalendar - Creative Campfire - 2022-05-19 17:30:00 ical
330Homes spring22 right rail

Calendar of events

Monday

May 2, 2022

Tuesday

May 3, 2022

Wednesday

May 4, 2022

Search Events Submit Yours

Don't miss out on the next great events.

Stay up to date with Akron Life's
weekly events e-newsletter:

connect* indicates required
restaurant guide right rail

tix