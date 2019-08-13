Critter Tuesday

See, learn, and experience wildlife up-close! It might be a baby opossum, bats, turtles, owls, or a combination of critters! Ohio wildlife experts bring live animals to share with Beech Creek Gardens visitors on the second Tuesday in June, July and August. The experts will engage you in learning about some of Ohio's beautiful native animals and teach you ways to protect them and their habitats. Following the presentations, enjoy hands-on interactive exhibits related to the featured animals, as well as coloring pages for kids. Bring the whole family to see these incredible wild critters! While visiting, be sure to explore the entire nature preserve, including the Butterfly House, Caterpillar Nursery, Amazing Garden, nature playgrounds, botanical gardens, hiking trails and more! This event is included with general admission which is $8 per person. Beech Creek Members and children ages 2 and younger receive free admission. June 11, July 9, and August 13, 2019 at Beech Creek Botanical Garden & Nature Preserve in Alliance. Presentations begin at 11 am, 12 pm & 1 pm and last approximately 30 minutes. For more information, visit beechcreekgardens.org.

11-11:30 am: Learn about one of the Amazing Garden’s resident critters from Beech Creek’s wildlife rehabilitation specialist. It may be a reptile, bird, spider or another cool critter!

12-12:30 pm: Enjoy a wildlife presentation by a local expert, such as Stark Parks, Ohio Department of Natural Resources, the Wilderness Center, or another specialist.

1-1:30 pm: Wildlife rehabilitation experts from Clover Field Wildlife Center will share one of their ambassador animals with visitors and teach about native Ohio critters.

Clover Field Wildlife Care, Inc. is a non-profit wildlife rehabilitation facility dedicated to the healing of injured and orphaned wild animals. Some animals that come to the care facility cannot be returned to the wild and become an education ambassador to help the public learn about their needs. Though this event is included in your general admission to the preserve, we do ask that you consider bringing a donation for Clover Field Wildlife Center. For a complete list of items they need, visit www.beechcreekgardens.org