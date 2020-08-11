Critter Tuesday

Beech Creek Botanical Garden & Nature Preserve 11929 Beech St NE, Alliance, Ohio 44601

See, learn, and experience wildlife up-close! It might be an opossum, bats, turtles, owls, or a combination of critters! Ohio wildlife experts bring live animals to share with Beech Creek Gardens visitors on the second Tuesday in June, July and August. The experts will engage you in learning about some of Ohio's beautiful native animals and teach you ways to protect them and their habitats. Following the presentations, enjoy hands-on interactive exhibits related to the featured animals, as well as coloring pages for kids. Bring the whole family to see these incredible wild critters! While visiting, be sure to explore the entire nature preserve, including the Butterfly House, Caterpillar Nursery, Amazing Garden, nature playgrounds, botanical gardens, hiking trails and more! This event is included with general admission. Beech Creek Members and children ages 2 and younger receive free admission. June 9, July 14, and August 11, 2020 at Beech Creek Botanical Garden & Nature Preserve in Alliance. Presentations begin at 11 am, 12 pm & 1 pm and last approximately 30 minutes. For more information, visit beechcreekgardens.org.

Info

Outdoor Activities
