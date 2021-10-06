Crooked River Reads: A Distinguished Author Series featuring Angelou Ezeilo

Join the Conservancy for Cuyahoga Valley National Park for a new series as we host five distinguished authors throughout 2021. Together, we’ll explore the crucial impact connecting with nature has on humankind and the impact humankind has on nature.

Angelou Ezeilo, author of Engage, Connect, Protect: Empowering Youth as Environmental Leaders, will explore the myth that environmental issues are primarily of interest to wealthy white communities, and reveal the deep and abiding interest that African American, Latino, and Native American communities- many of whom live in degraded and polluted parts of the country- have in our collective environment.