Crooked River Reads: A Distinguished Author Series featuring Angelou Ezeilo

to

Online / Virtual Space Virtual event at-home, Akron, Ohio 44313

Join the Conservancy for Cuyahoga Valley National Park for a new series as we host five distinguished authors throughout 2021. Together, we’ll explore the crucial impact connecting with nature has on humankind and the impact humankind has on nature.

Angelou Ezeilo, author of Engage, Connect, Protect: Empowering Youth as Environmental Leaders, will explore the myth that environmental issues are primarily of interest to wealthy white communities, and reveal the deep and abiding interest that African American, Latino, and Native American communities- many of whom live in degraded and polluted parts of the country- have in our collective environment.

Info

Online / Virtual Space Virtual event at-home, Akron, Ohio 44313
Talks & Readings
please enable javascript to view
to
Google Calendar - Crooked River Reads: A Distinguished Author Series featuring Angelou Ezeilo - 2021-10-06 19:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Crooked River Reads: A Distinguished Author Series featuring Angelou Ezeilo - 2021-10-06 19:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Crooked River Reads: A Distinguished Author Series featuring Angelou Ezeilo - 2021-10-06 19:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Crooked River Reads: A Distinguished Author Series featuring Angelou Ezeilo - 2021-10-06 19:00:00 ical
restaurant guide right rail

Stay up to date with Akron Life's
weekly events e-newsletter:

connect* indicates required

Calendar of events

Tuesday

December 22, 2020

Wednesday

December 23, 2020

Thursday

December 24, 2020

Search Events Submit Yours

330Tix Button

330 homes spring20 small cover.jpg