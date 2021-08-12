Crooked River Reads: A Distinguished Author Series featuring J.R. Harris

Online / Virtual Space Virtual event at-home, Akron, Ohio 44313

Join the Conservancy for Cuyahoga Valley National Park for a new series as we host five distinguished authors throughout 2021. Together, we’ll explore the crucial impact connecting with nature has on humankind and the impact humankind has on nature.

J. Robert Harris is a well-known explorer and the author of Way Out There: Adventures of a Wilderness Trekker. His presentation will address topics people are most curious about regarding wilderness travel, such as planning, skills, wildlife, fear, being alone, and fitness, within the context of one of his many extraordinary journeys, and share lessons learned along the way.

