Crooked River Reads: A Distinguished Author Series featuring Winona LaDuke

Online / Virtual Space Virtual event at-home, Akron, Ohio 44313

Join the Conservancy for Cuyahoga Valley National Park for a new series as we host five distinguished authors throughout 2021. Together, we’ll explore the crucial impact connecting with nature has on humankind and the impact humankind has on nature.

Winona LaDuke is a leader in cultural-based sustainable development strategies, renewable energy, sustainable food systems and Indigenous rights. She will discuss her new book, To Be a Water Protector: Rise of the Wiindigoo Slayers, an expansive, provocative engagement with issues that have been central to her many years of activism.

