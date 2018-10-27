Cuyahoga Falls Halloween Spooktacular

to Google Calendar - Cuyahoga Falls Halloween Spooktacular - 2018-10-27 13:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Cuyahoga Falls Halloween Spooktacular - 2018-10-27 13:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Cuyahoga Falls Halloween Spooktacular - 2018-10-27 13:00:00 iCalendar - Cuyahoga Falls Halloween Spooktacular - 2018-10-27 13:00:00

Keyser Park Barn 851 W. Bath Road, City of Cuyahoga Falls, Ohio 44223

A variety of activities will be offered including a craft tent, photo booth, games, hayrides, petting zoo, pony rides and more. A costume contest will be held promptly at 2:00 p.m. with categories that include: newborn-3 years, 4-5 years, 6-8 years, 9-10 years and family. Food and drinks will be available for purchase. Keyser Park Barn, 851 W. Bath Road, Cuyahoga Falls. 1-3 p.m. Free. cityofcf.com/activity/halloween-spooktacular

Info
Keyser Park Barn 851 W. Bath Road, City of Cuyahoga Falls, Ohio 44223 View Map
Events in The 330, Festivals & Fairs, Food & Drink, Kids & Family, Outdoor Activities, This & That
to Google Calendar - Cuyahoga Falls Halloween Spooktacular - 2018-10-27 13:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Cuyahoga Falls Halloween Spooktacular - 2018-10-27 13:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Cuyahoga Falls Halloween Spooktacular - 2018-10-27 13:00:00 iCalendar - Cuyahoga Falls Halloween Spooktacular - 2018-10-27 13:00:00

Tags

Stay up to date with Akron Life's
weekly events e-newsletter:

connect* indicates required

Akron Life Calendar

Wednesday

October 24, 2018

Thursday

October 25, 2018

Friday

October 26, 2018

Saturday

October 27, 2018

  • Costume Party Events in The 330 Festivals & Fairs Food & Drink Kids & Family Outdoor Activities This & That

    -

    Mapleside Farms

Sunday

October 28, 2018

Monday

October 29, 2018

Tuesday

October 30, 2018

Search Events Submit Yours

restaurant guide right rail

Subscribe Right Rail