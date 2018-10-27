Cuyahoga Falls Halloween Spooktacular

A variety of activities will be offered including a craft tent, photo booth, games, hayrides, petting zoo, pony rides and more. A costume contest will be held promptly at 2:00 p.m. with categories that include: newborn-3 years, 4-5 years, 6-8 years, 9-10 years and family. Food and drinks will be available for purchase. Keyser Park Barn, 851 W. Bath Road, Cuyahoga Falls. 1-3 p.m. Free. cityofcf.com/activity/halloween-spooktacular