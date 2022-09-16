Cuyahoga Falls Oktoberfest

to

Downtown Cuyahoga Falls 1919-1999 2nd Street, Cuyahoga Falls, Ohio 44221

restaurant guide right rail

Homes Summer22

Calendar of events

Friday

September 9, 2022

Saturday

September 10, 2022

Sunday

September 11, 2022

Search Events Submit Yours

tix

Don't miss out on the next great events.

Stay up to date with Akron Life's
weekly events e-newsletter:

connect* indicates required