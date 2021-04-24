Stroll through downtown Cuyahoga Falls to explore the student art on display during the sixth annual event presented by the Cuyahoga Valley Art Center. See 10 digitally printed banners that make up a quilt, search for pinwheels in business window displays, check out the student-made Bipolar Butterfly Project display at Up Front Art Space and pick up “take and make” kits to craft on your own. Free. cfallsartwalk.weebly.com
All City Art Walk
to
Downtown Cuyahoga Falls Cuyahoga Falls, Ohio 44221
Downtown Cuyahoga Falls Cuyahoga Falls, Ohio 44221
Kids & Family
Stay up to date with Akron Life's
weekly events e-newsletter:
Tuesday
-
Concerts & Live MusicBassist Edgar Meyer
-
-
Charity & Fundraisers Food & DrinkSpring Pup Crawl
-
Wednesday
-
Art & ExhibitionsConversation Series with Stacy Levy: How art translates ecology
-
-
Charity & Fundraisers Food & DrinkSpring Pup Crawl
-
Thursday
-
Art & ExhibitionsConversation Series with Stacy Levy: How art translates ecology
-