All City Art Walk

Stroll through downtown Cuyahoga Falls to explore the student art on display during the sixth annual event presented by the Cuyahoga Valley Art Center. See 10 digitally printed banners that make up a quilt, search for pinwheels in business window displays, check out the student-made Bipolar Butterfly Project display at Up Front Art Space and pick up “take and make” kits to craft on your own. Free. cfallsartwalk.weebly.com