The Cuyahoga River Homecominng celebrates the 50th anniversary of the Cuyahoga River fire and be held in conjunction with celebrations happening all over Northeast Ohio! The event will take place June 21, 2019 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m at Cascade Valley Metro Park, Chuckery Area. The Cuyahoga River Homecoming showcases the environmental progress over time for the Cuyahoga River and surrounding tributaries as well as education about the waterways and environment. This is a family event and will have a special area just for kids called Eco’s Enviro Party that is filled with hands-on activities and a visit from our mascot, Eco!

This year rain barrel vouchers will be handed out at the Cuyahoga River Homecoming as well as vouchers for tree giveaways! The rain barrels and trees will be on a first come, first serve basis and those receiving one must have an Akron zip code. Pick-up location of the barrels is still to be determined and updates will be posted.

Exhibits at the Cuyahoga River Homecoming include an augmented reality sandbox, fishing and kayaking demonstrations, and the passing of the torch which is part of the Xtinguish Torch Fest.

Parking for the event is listed on our website: http://www.akronwaterwaysrenewed.com/community/blue-heron-homecoming.aspx

#IgniteAkronsFuture #CRH2019