Cuyahoga Valley Institute: Inspirations and Expressions of Nature, a quilting retreat with the African American Quilt and Doll Guild

Enjoy a weekend of nature, quilting, creativity, and bonding with friends! Participants can partake of a variety of quilting classes, artistic activities, and outdoor programs while being inspired by the beauty of our national park. Workshops will be led by renowned quilters Juanita Yeager and Wendy Lewis, and other program activities will be presented by Sandra Noble and members of the African American Quilt and Doll Guild. Quilting class will be paired with outdoor activities for participants. Meals and overnight accommodations provided (participants provide their own linens). Overnight accommodations are optional. Supplies for workshops are included with registration; however, registrants will need to bring their own sewing equipment. Founded in 2005, the Guild is dedicated to embracing and sharing African American history and traditions, and developing an understanding of the history of quilting, cloth doll making, and needlework of African Americans. Registration fee: $250 non-members/$240 Conservancy and African American Quilt and Doll Guild members. This is a class for anyone who wants to try a variety of multi-media art quilt making techniques; free motion quilting, Thread sketching, painting and how to finish your quilt with a facing for a professional looking presentation. Class length is one and a half days, from Friday evening through Saturday night.

Presenters:

Juanita Yeager – Juanita is an award-winning quilt-maker known for her unique large-scale floral designs. Her work can be seen in museums, shows and exhibits all around the country. In addition to her original work, Juanita is also a well-established teacher, guest curator, advisor and project coordinator.

Visit Juanita’s website for more info: http://artquiltworks.blogspot.com/

Wendy Lewis – Wendy brings together her art and engineering background to create her self-described “pixelquilt” style. As a teacher and artist, she combines the traditional quilt style with her artistic spin to create unique quilts and patterns.

Visit Wendy’s website for more info: http://www.pixelquilt.com/index.htm

Workshop by Juanita Yeager:

Tree Grove – Length of Class: 1-1/2 days (Friday evening and Saturday)

Supply Fee: $15.00 (patterns, paint, sea sponges). Review full workshop description & supply list.

Workshop by Wendy Lewis:

Fabric Painting Tulips– Length of Class: Two days (Friday through Saturday)

Supply Fee: Cost is variable depending upon need. Review full workshop description & supply list

Fabric painting is not as messy or time-consuming as dying. You can get wonderful effects of paint, water, and salt just overnight. We will be painting one fabric for leaves and one for the flowers. We will paint the fabric the first day, then cut appliqué pieces and appliquilt them the next. Many of you will be done by the end of our time – done as in quilted, bound, and signed. Class length is one and a half days, from Friday evening through Saturday night.