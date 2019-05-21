Cuyahoga Valley Institute: iPhone Landscape & Nature Photography Workshop with Ian Adams

to Google Calendar - Cuyahoga Valley Institute: iPhone Landscape & Nature Photography Workshop with Ian Adams - 2019-05-21 09:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Cuyahoga Valley Institute: iPhone Landscape & Nature Photography Workshop with Ian Adams - 2019-05-21 09:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Cuyahoga Valley Institute: iPhone Landscape & Nature Photography Workshop with Ian Adams - 2019-05-21 09:00:00 iCalendar - Cuyahoga Valley Institute: iPhone Landscape & Nature Photography Workshop with Ian Adams - 2019-05-21 09:00:00

Happy Days Lodge 500 W. Streetsboro Road, Peninsula, Ohio 44264

Today more than 85% of all photographs are taken with a smartphone. Join Ohio photographer and writer Ian Adams for an intensive half-day workshop designed to help you take great nature photos with your iPhone or Android smartphone. Ian will cover the best camera settings, the best apps for nature photography, plus tips on controlling exposure, focus, color, lighting and composition as well as guidelines for organizing and sharing your nature photos using email, slideshows, social media, self-published books and color prints. The workshop will include hands-on classroom exercises, and attendees will receive a one-third discount on Ian’s new eBook, iPhone Landscape & Nature Photography.

About Ian Adams

Ian Adams is an environmental photographer, writer and educator specializing in Ohio’s natural, rural, historical and garden areas. Twenty-three books of his color photography have been published, and he has produced more than 65 Ohio calendars and conducted over 200 seminars and workshops in nature, garden, and digital photography throughout North America. He is an adjunct lecturer at Ohio State University’s Agricultural Technical Institute in Wooster, Ohio where he teaches horticultural photography. Ian shares his home in Cuyahoga Falls, Ohio with a tabby cat, Fuji, a tuxedo cat, Spicer, and a variety of cameras.

Info

Happy Days Lodge 500 W. Streetsboro Road, Peninsula, Ohio 44264 View Map
Art & Exhibitions, Events in Peninsula, Events in The 330
to Google Calendar - Cuyahoga Valley Institute: iPhone Landscape & Nature Photography Workshop with Ian Adams - 2019-05-21 09:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Cuyahoga Valley Institute: iPhone Landscape & Nature Photography Workshop with Ian Adams - 2019-05-21 09:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Cuyahoga Valley Institute: iPhone Landscape & Nature Photography Workshop with Ian Adams - 2019-05-21 09:00:00 iCalendar - Cuyahoga Valley Institute: iPhone Landscape & Nature Photography Workshop with Ian Adams - 2019-05-21 09:00:00
restaurant &amp; bar guide

BOTC Vote Now

Stay up to date with Akron Life's
weekly events e-newsletter:

connect* indicates required
330Tix Button

Akron Life Calendar

Monday

March 25, 2019

Tuesday

March 26, 2019

Wednesday

March 27, 2019

Thursday

March 28, 2019

Friday

March 29, 2019

Saturday

March 30, 2019

Sunday

March 31, 2019

Search Events Submit Yours

Subscribe right rail