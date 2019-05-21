Cuyahoga Valley Institute: iPhone Landscape & Nature Photography Workshop with Ian Adams

Today more than 85% of all photographs are taken with a smartphone. Join Ohio photographer and writer Ian Adams for an intensive half-day workshop designed to help you take great nature photos with your iPhone or Android smartphone. Ian will cover the best camera settings, the best apps for nature photography, plus tips on controlling exposure, focus, color, lighting and composition as well as guidelines for organizing and sharing your nature photos using email, slideshows, social media, self-published books and color prints. The workshop will include hands-on classroom exercises, and attendees will receive a one-third discount on Ian’s new eBook, iPhone Landscape & Nature Photography.

About Ian Adams

Ian Adams is an environmental photographer, writer and educator specializing in Ohio’s natural, rural, historical and garden areas. Twenty-three books of his color photography have been published, and he has produced more than 65 Ohio calendars and conducted over 200 seminars and workshops in nature, garden, and digital photography throughout North America. He is an adjunct lecturer at Ohio State University’s Agricultural Technical Institute in Wooster, Ohio where he teaches horticultural photography. Ian shares his home in Cuyahoga Falls, Ohio with a tabby cat, Fuji, a tuxedo cat, Spicer, and a variety of cameras.