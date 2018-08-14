Cuyahoga Valley Institute: Writing About Nature, with Lee Chilcote

Literary Cleveland’s Lee Chilcote will be your guide to explore poetry and personal essays with a focus on nature and environment. Read selections from writers who explore a connection between their lives and the environment, complete a writing exercise, and get feedback and helpful tips on your writing. Open to writers of all levels and abilities. This program is co-sponsored by Literary Cleveland, and is scheduled over three Tuesday evenings, on August 14, 21, and 28, from 6 – 8 pm.

FAQs

Are there ID or minimum age requirements to enter the event?

Ages 18+ preferred for this event.

What can I bring into the event?

We ask that attendees bring their own lunch for this program. We will offer hot beverages (coffee, tea, hot chocolate) and water.

What’s the refund policy?

Attendees may receive refunds up to seven (7) days before this event.

Do I have to bring my printed ticket to the event?

We accept tickets in the following forms: printed, digital, or confirmation emails. Please make sure to have one of the prior mentioned for ease of entrance.

Is my registration fee or ticket transferable?

Ticket purchases are non-transferable.

Is it ok if the name on my ticket or registration doesn’t match the person who attends?

This is acceptable as long as the individual attending has a printed ticket, digital ticket, or confirmation email for proof of purchase.