Cuyahoga Valley Scenic Railroad’s Canvas and Wine on the Rails

Climb aboard and enjoy an evening of fun, creativity and a little wine as you receive step-by-step instruction from a talented artist, sip wine and ride the rails through the Cuyahoga Valley National Park after dark. Take your finished masterpiece home. Beverages and snacks are available for purchase in the concession car. Rockside Station, 7900 Old Rockside Road, Independence. 7:30 p.m. $50. cvsr.com