Cuyahoga Valley Scenic Railroad’s Emerging Brews: Hoppin’ Frog

Akron Northside Station 27 Ridge Street, Akron, Ohio

Cuyahoga Valley Scenic Railroad’s Emerging Brews: Hoppin’ Frog% Climb aboard for a two-hour train ride through Cuyahoga Valley National Park and sample four of Hoppin’ Frog’s beers with light appetizers. Akron Northside Station, 27 Ridge St., Akron. 7:30-9:30 p.m. $50-$60. cvsr.com

Akron Northside Station 27 Ridge Street, Akron, Ohio View Map
