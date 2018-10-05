Cuyahoga Valley Scenic Railroad’s Emerging Brews: Hoppin’ Frog% Climb aboard for a two-hour train ride through Cuyahoga Valley National Park and sample four of Hoppin’ Frog’s beers with light appetizers. Akron Northside Station, 27 Ridge St., Akron. 7:30-9:30 p.m. $50-$60. cvsr.com