Cuyahoga Valley Scenic Railroad Grape Escape Wine-Tasting Train: A Buckeye State of Wine

Rockside Station 7900 Old Rockside Road, Independence, Ohio 44131

Climb aboard for this two-hour train ride through Cuyahoga Valley National Park while you enjoy five wine selections and light appetizers. Passengers may purchase other beverages and snacks from the concession car at an additional cost. This excursion is for adults 21 and over. Rockside Station, 7900 Old Rockside Road, Independence. 7:30-9:30 p.m. $60-$95. cvsr.com

Rockside Station 7900 Old Rockside Road, Independence, Ohio 44131 View Map
Events in The 330, This & That
