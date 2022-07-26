CVAC: 37th Annual Juried Exhibition

EXHIBIT: 37th ANNUAL JURIED EXHIBITION

LOCATION: Main Gallery - CVAC

DATES: July 26 - August 25, 2022

WEB LINK: www.cvart.org/exhibits/37th-juried-ex

The Cuyahoga Valley Art Center Displays their 37th Annual Juried Exhibition, An Exhibition in Seven Categories

The Cuyahoga Valley Art Center is proud to host its annual 37th Annual Juried Exhibition from July 26th to August 25th, 2022. This juried entry exhibition features awards in seven categories: Watercolor Media, Water Based Media, Oil Based Media, Dry Media, Mixed Media, 3-Dimensional Media & Photographic Media – with over $1,000 in prizes. The juror (TBA) will select which images will hang in the exhibition and a ‘Best-of’ winner for each category. A people’s choice selection process, starting July 26th, will dictate a people’s choice winner for each category. Voting is free and encouraged to visitors.

“We were excited to bring this exhibit back after a 2-year hiatus due to Covid” states Executive Director, Danielle Dieterich, “It is wonderful to celebrate so many artists within our community.”

The Best of Category winners shall receive a cash prize, to be celebrated and recognized at the Artist Reception on August 12th from 5:30 – 7:00 PM. Patrons will have the opportunity to mingle with the artists, enjoy refreshments and hors d’oeuvres and purchase art during this free reception.

CUYAHOGA VALLEY ART CENTER

Address: 2131 Front St., Cuyahoga Falls, OH 44221

Phone: 330-928-8092

Gallery Hours: Mon-Fri 10:00 - 3:00 PM & Sat 10:00 - 2:00 PM

Web: www.cvART.org I Classes: www.cvart.org/classes I Exhibits: www.cvart.org/exhibits I Workshops: www.cvart.org/workshops I Events: www.cvart.org/events I Become a Member Today: www.joinit.org/o/cvac