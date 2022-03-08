CVAC: Human Figure Exhibition

HUMAN FIGURE EXHIBITION

LOCATION: MAIN GALLERY CVAC

DATES: MARCH 8 – APRIL 14, 2022

The Cuyahoga Valley Art Center (CVAC) invites the public to view their Human Figure Exhibition on display in CVACs gallery March 8 – April 14, 2022.

This popular juried exhibition opens on Tuesday, March 8th, and runs through April 14th. The public is invited to visit CVAC’s gallery and participate in their People’s Choice selection process dictating a People’s Choice Award Winner. This award gives the public the chance to have their say on the artworks they think deserve additional recognition. This voting will conclude at 6:30 PM during the Artist Reception to be held on Friday, April 1st from 5:30-7:00 PM in the main gallery. Patrons will have the opportunity to mingle with the artists, enjoy refreshments and hors d’oeuvres and purchase art during this free reception.