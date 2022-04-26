CVAC: Membership Exhibition

MEMBERSHIP EXHIBITION

LOCATION: MAIN GALLERY CVAC

DATES: APRIL 26 – JUNE 2, 2022

The Cuyahoga Valley Art Center Displays their Membership Exhibition, A Juried Exhibition in Seven Categories

The Cuyahoga Valley Art Center is proud to host its annual Membership Exhibition April 26th– June 2, 2022. Holding a yearly member exhibition has been a tradition at CVAC for over 35 years.

This juried entry exhibition features awards in seven categories: Watercolor Media, Water Based Media, Oil Based Media, Dry Media, Mixed Media, 3-Dimensional Media & Photographic Media – with over $1,000 in prizes. The juror (TBA) will select which images will hang in the exhibition and a ‘Best-of’ winner for each category. A people’s choice selection process, starting April 26th, will dictate a people’s choice winner for each category. Voting is free and encouraged to visitors.

“We were excited to host the annual member exhibition following the All City Art Walk” states Executive Director, Danielle Dieterich, “It is wonderful to celebrate so many artists within our community this spring.”

The Best of Category winners shall receive a cash prize, to be celebrated and recognized at the Artist Reception on May 20th from 5:30 – 7:00 PM. Patrons will have the opportunity to mingle with the artists, enjoy refreshments and hors d’oeuvres and purchase art during this free reception.