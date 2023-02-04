The Western Reserve Playhouse presents:

Cyrano de Bergerac

Written by Edmond Rostand

Adapted by August Scarpelli and Team

February 3-18, 2023

SYNOPSIS:

Hercule Savinien de Cyrano de Bergerac, a cadet (nobleman serving as a soldier) in the French Army, is a brash, strong-willed man of many talents. In addition to being a remarkable duelist, he is a gifted, joyful poet and is also a musical artist. However, he has an obnoxiously large nose, which causes him to doubt himself. This doubt prevents him from expressing his love for his distant cousin, the beautiful and intellectual Roxane, as he believes that his ugliness would prevent him the "dream of being loved by even an ugly woman."

Fun Facts:

This wonderful comedy will have sword fighting, romance and the show is done in verse, the entire time! Shows like this don’t come around very often. If you loved Steve Martin in “Roxanne”, you will fall in love with this adaptation at WRP! This adaption has been written just for The Western Reserve Playhouse and is making its debut this February!

VENUE AND ADDRESS: 3326 Everett Road, Bath, Ohio 44268

TIMES OF SHOWS: Fridays and Saturdays 8:00 PM – Sunday, February 12, 2023 at 2:00PM

TICKETS: $25.00

RATING: PG (Fun for the whole Family)

BOX OFFICE: 330-620-7314

WEB: www.thewrp.org