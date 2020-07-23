Dailey & Vincent in Concert at Ohio Star Theater

Grand Ole Opry Members, Five-time GRAMMY® award winners individually, three-time GRAMMY® award nominees collectively, four-time DOVE Award winners, and winners of 35 IBMA Awards altogether (including 3-time IBMA Entertainer of the Year Award winners and 3-Time Vocal Group of the Year Award winners), Jamie Dailey and Darrin Vincent, backed by one of the best bands on tour today, are some of the most reputable and elite entertainers in American music; bluegrass, traditional country and gospel music. Their recent live CD, “Dailey & Vincent ALIVE,” debuted at #1 on the Billboard Bluegrass charts remaining at the top position for over 15 weeks.