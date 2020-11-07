Following a week-long virtual dance residency at The University of Akron's Dance Program, DANCECleveland Presents BODYTRAFFIC Online, part of Fall For DANCECleveland- Virtual Fall Series!

BODYTRAFFIC in "SNAP" & “A Trick of the Light”

Streaming Nov. 7th- Nov. 11th

"SNAP," choreographed by Micaela Taylor, is inspired by the ethnically diverse, yet isolating crowds of Los Angeles. It urges audiences to "snap out of" the social pressures to conform, to connect with their individuality as well as with people around them. This collaboration with Los Angeles-based Taylor, whose TL Collective was proclaimed one of this year's "discoveries" by The New York Times, returns to her BODYTRAFFIC roots – this time as a breakout choreographer. Taylor's original piece for the company will embody her signature style: an inventive fusion of contemporary dance and theatrical hip-hop. BODYTRAFFIC seamlessly pays homage to traditional styles and techniques while forging the way forward for contemporary dance of today.

"A Trick of The Light," choreographed by Joshua L. Peugh is inspired by the rare "green flash" that occurs just before the sun disappears from view at sunset; this work is colorful and nostalgic. Humorous and lighthearted, this piece will sure to make viewers fall in love with dance over and over.

Founded in 2007, by Lillian Rose Barbeito and Tina Finkelman Berkett, BODYTRAFFIC was quickly deemed "the company of the future" by The Joyce Theater Foundation and listed as one of Dance Magazine's 25 to Watch in 2013. The company continues to make waves from coast to coast with its universal appeal to new audience members and dance lovers alike. Virtuosic, stylized, confident, with a diverse repertoire of some of the world's most sought-after choreographers such as McArthur Fellow Kyle Abraham, Sidra Bell, Barak Marshall, Ohad Naharin, Hofesh Shechter, and others, BODYTRAFFIC offers something for everyone to enjoy. DANCECleveland last presented BODYTRAFFIC in 2016.

Learn more about BODYTRAFFIC at: http://bodytraffic.com/

Get Your Streaming pass for only $10 at dancecleveland.org.