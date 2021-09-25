DANCECleveland Presents Monica Bill Barnes & Company

to

The University of Akron's EJ Thomas Performing Arts Hall 198 Hill Street, Akron, Ohio 44325

Choreographed by New York-based, Monica Bill Barnes and written by Robbie Saenz de Viteri, The Running Show documents the life of a dancer through movement, interviews and stories. Combining humor, voiceovers of aspiring young dancers and modern movement, the performance features Monica Bill Barnes on stage alongside The University of Akron's Dance Department dancers in a full length evening work you won’t want to miss. Full of wit, grit and contemporary movement, the audience will get an unprecedented look into the life of a dancer as a new kind of sports hero, that keeps moving against all odds.

Info

Ej Thomas Hall
The University of Akron's EJ Thomas Performing Arts Hall 198 Hill Street, Akron, Ohio 44325
Art & Exhibitions, Events in The 330, Theater & Dance
2169919000
please enable javascript to view
to
Google Calendar - DANCECleveland Presents Monica Bill Barnes & Company - 2021-09-25 19:30:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - DANCECleveland Presents Monica Bill Barnes & Company - 2021-09-25 19:30:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - DANCECleveland Presents Monica Bill Barnes & Company - 2021-09-25 19:30:00 Outlook iCalendar - DANCECleveland Presents Monica Bill Barnes & Company - 2021-09-25 19:30:00 ical
tix

restaurant guide right rail

Homes Summer 21

Calendar of events

Tuesday

September 21, 2021

Wednesday

September 22, 2021

Thursday

September 23, 2021

Search Events Submit Yours

Don't miss out on the next great events.

Stay up to date with Akron Life's
weekly events e-newsletter:

connect* indicates required