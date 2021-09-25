DANCECleveland Presents Monica Bill Barnes & Company

Choreographed by New York-based, Monica Bill Barnes and written by Robbie Saenz de Viteri, The Running Show documents the life of a dancer through movement, interviews and stories. Combining humor, voiceovers of aspiring young dancers and modern movement, the performance features Monica Bill Barnes on stage alongside The University of Akron's Dance Department dancers in a full length evening work you won’t want to miss. Full of wit, grit and contemporary movement, the audience will get an unprecedented look into the life of a dancer as a new kind of sports hero, that keeps moving against all odds.