Choreographed by New York-based, Monica Bill Barnes and written by Robbie Saenz de Viteri, The Running Show documents the life of a dancer through movement, interviews and stories. Combining humor, voiceovers of aspiring young dancers and modern movement, the performance features Monica Bill Barnes on stage alongside The University of Akron's Dance Department dancers in a full length evening work you won’t want to miss. Full of wit, grit and contemporary movement, the audience will get an unprecedented look into the life of a dancer as a new kind of sports hero, that keeps moving against all odds.
DANCECleveland Presents Monica Bill Barnes & Company
to
The University of Akron's EJ Thomas Performing Arts Hall 198 Hill Street, Akron, Ohio 44325
Art & Exhibitions, Events in The 330, Theater & Dance
