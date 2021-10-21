Tune in to this virtual dancing conversation focused on the themes of the National Center for Choreography Akron's new book, "Shifting Cultural Power: Case Studies and Questions in Performance." Guests include choreographer and author of the book, Hope Mohr, and the community investment officer at the Akron Community Foundation, Cristina González Alcalá. Watch it live on the center's YouTube channel. 7 p.m. nccakron.org
Dancing Conversation: "Shifting Cultural Power"
National Center for Choreography at The University of Akron The University of Akron, Guzzetta Hall, #394, 228 E Buchtel Ave., Akron, Ohio 44325
Friday
-
Art & Exhibitions Health & WellnessMeet Me at the Museum: Art as Meditation
-
Saturday
-
Kids & Family Outdoor ActivitiesFall Fun on the Farm
-
-
Art & ExhibitionsOddmall: The Great Grassman Gathering
-
-
Events in The 330 Kids & Family Theater & DanceSing with Me: Session III
-
Sunday
-
Festivals & FairsFall Cleveland Ohio Yoga Fest
-
-
Art & Exhibitions Kids & Family Outdoor ActivitiesFamily Day: Cardboard Challenge
-
-
Kids & Family Outdoor ActivitiesFall Fun on the Farm
-
Don't miss out on the next great events.
Stay up to date with Akron Life's
weekly events e-newsletter: