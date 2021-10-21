Dancing Conversation: "Shifting Cultural Power"

National Center for Choreography at The University of Akron The University of Akron, Guzzetta Hall, #394, 228 E Buchtel Ave., Akron, Ohio 44325

Tune in to this virtual dancing conversation focused on the themes of the National Center for Choreography Akron's new book, "Shifting Cultural Power: Case Studies and Questions in Performance." Guests include choreographer and author of the book, Hope Mohr, and the community investment officer at the Akron Community Foundation, Cristina González Alcalá. Watch it live on the center's YouTube channel. 7 p.m. nccakron.org

Theater & Dance
