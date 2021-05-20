As a part of National Center for Choreography Akron’s fifth anniversary, it is hosting virtual panel discussions, dance clubs and lunchtime conversations about current dance topics. At this dance conversation, guest speaker Liz Lerman provides insight on the demonization and invisibility of aging women. 7 p.m. Free. nccakron.org
Dancing Conversations: Women & Witchcraft
to
National Center for Choreography at The University of Akron The University of Akron, Guzzetta Hall, #394, 228 E Buchtel Ave., Akron, Ohio 44325
National Center for Choreography at The University of Akron The University of Akron, Guzzetta Hall, #394, 228 E Buchtel Ave., Akron, Ohio 44325
Theater & Dance
