Dancing Conversations: Women & Witchcraft

As a part of National Center for Choreography Akron’s fifth anniversary, it is hosting virtual panel discussions, dance clubs and lunchtime conversations about current dance topics. At this dance conversation, guest speaker Liz Lerman provides insight on the demonization and invisibility of aging women. 7 p.m. Free. nccakron.org

Theater & Dance
