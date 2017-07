Dancing With The Stars Live: “Hot Summer Nights”

Following the success of the sold-out tour this past winter, TV’s hottest show is going back on tour across America this summer. Fans have the opportunity to see the best ballroom dancers in the business perform live. This all-new production showcases every type of ballroom and modern dance seen on ABC’s hit show. Akron Civic Theatre, 182 S. Main St., Akron. 8 p.m. $40-$80. www.akroncivic.com.