Dane Cook: "Tell It Like It Is Tour"

MGM Northfield Park 10777 Northfield Road, Northfield, Ohio 44067

Cook has maintained his reputation as one of today’s most prolific stand-up comedians while simultaneously distinguishing himself as a charismatic and versatile actor in a variety of film and television projects. Hard Rock Rocksino Northfield Park, 10777 Northfield Road, Northfield. 8 p.m. $68-$128. livenation.com

Comedy, Events in The 330
