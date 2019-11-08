Daughtry

MGM Northfield Park 10777 Northfield Road, Northfield, Ohio 44067

As the frontman for the band bearing his name, Daughtry has become one of the most visible and consistent rock ‘n’ roll torchbearers of the 21st century. He has released four albums, all of which reached the Billboard Top 10. MGM Northfield Park, Center Stage, 10777 Northfield Road, Northfield. 8 p.m. $48-115. livenation.com

