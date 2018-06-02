Dave Matthews Band

Blossom Music Center 1145 W. Steels Corners Rd., Cuyahoga Falls, Ohio

Formed in the early ‘90s by South African vocalist-guitarist Dave Matthews, the Dave Matthews Band presents a more pop-oriented version of the Grateful Dead crossed with elements of jazz, funk and world beat explorations of Paul Simon and Sting. Blossom Music Center, 1145 W. Steels Corners Road, Cuyahoga Falls. 8 p.m. $49 and up. livenation.com

Blossom Music Center 1145 W. Steels Corners Rd., Cuyahoga Falls, Ohio View Map
