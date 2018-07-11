David Mayfield Parade @ Cuyahoga Valley National Park Concert Series

Howe Meadow 4040 Riverview Road, Peninsula, Ohio 44264

Master entertainer and bluegrass, folk and country extraordinaire, David Mayfield brings his eclectic mix of humor and musicianship to Howe Meadow.

If you’ve seen David Mayfield perform with The Avett Brothers, Mumford & Sons, Jessica Lea Mayfield, or at Bonnaroo, you’ve caught the charisma, the heart, and the comedy — and it’s likely you’ll come back for more.

This singer-songwriter, band leader, and Grammy-nominated producer stepped out of the sideman shadows with his 2011 album, “The David Mayfield Parade.” His follow-up “Good Man Down” was self-released and funded with a surprisingly successful Kickstarter campaign that more than doubled its initial goal of $18,000. On the heels of that success, Mayfield has partnered with Compass Records, a label that Playboy Magazine calls “Nashville’s hippest alternative label.”

FAQs

Are there ID or minimum age requirements to enter the event?

All ages are welcome! This is a family-friendly program. Outdoor toys and sports items are provided for kids of all ages.

What can I bring to the event?

Patrons may bring their own food or beverages. However, you cannot consume alcohol at Howe Meadow, as this is prohibited by National Park Service policies. Patrons who bring their own drinks and food are expected to clean up all trash before leaving Howe Meadow.

What’s the refund policy?

No refunds on ticket sales are necessary, as this is a free concert. Patrons do not need to bring printed tickets to this event.

Info
Concerts & Live Music, Kids & Family
