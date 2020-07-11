David Phelps in Concert at Ohio Star Theater

Ohio Star Theater 1387 Old Route 39 , Sugarcreek, Ohio 44681

A graduate from Baylor University, David Phelps is credited among today’s most spectacular voices. His seemingly endless vocal range, which extends more than three octaves, coupled with his gift for communicating a song, has brought the house down in the world’s most prestigious venues. For more than 15 years, David served as a member of the popular and prestigious Gaither Vocal Band, and during that time received numerous Dove Awards, Grammy Awards, and multiple platinum-selling recording projects.

Ohio Star Theater 1387 Old Route 39 , Sugarcreek, Ohio 44681
Concerts & Live Music
855-344-7547
