1/5-2/24 Dawn Tekler: “Mental Structures”

Born in South Bend, Indiana, Tekler earned a bachelor’s of fine arts degree from the Cleveland Institute of Art with a major in photography and a minor in video and film history. She currently operates Dawn Tekler Studio, a working studio and art gallery located in the 78th Street Studios art complex. Massillon Museum, 121 Lincoln Way E, Massillon. 9:30 a.m.-5 p.m. Tues.-Sat., Noon-2 p.m. Sun. Closed Mon. Free. massillonmuseum.org