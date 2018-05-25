DAY OUT WITH THOMAS™: BIG ADVENTURES TOUR 2018 IS PULLING INTO CUYAHOGA VALLEY SCENIC RAILROAD FOR THOMAS & FRIENDS’ BIGGEST YEAR YET!

WHO: Thomas the Tank Engine

WHAT:

• A 30-minute (approximate) ride with a talking Thomas the Tank Engine

• A Meet & Greet with Sir Topham Hatt, Controller of the Railway

• A Thomas & Friends Imagination Station featuring a variety of activities

• A ‘Passport to Adventures’ booklet for children to track their journey at the event and receive a special prize upon completion.

• Thomas & Friends-themed activities including crafts, photo ops, and more

• Storytelling, video viewing, model train display, magic show and bounce houses

WHEN: May 19-20, 25-27

TIME: Gates open daily at 9:00 a.m. and close at 6:00 p.m.

WHERE: Boston Mills – Brandywine Ski Resort

7100 Riverview Road, Peninsula, OH 44264

Tickets for Day Out with Thomas: The Friendship Tour 2018 are on sale now and available by calling Ticketweb toll-free 866-468-7630, or by visiting www.ticketweb.com/dowt. Ticket prices range from $18-22 plus tax for ages 2 and up (service charges and fee may apply).

For more information and directions, contact the Cuyahoga Valley Scenic Railroad at 330-439-5708 or visit www.cvsr.com/day-out-with-thomas.

For more information about the wonderful world of Thomas & Friends please visit: www.thomasandfriends.com, www.facebook.com/thomasandfriends and for bonus material and exclusive content www.youtube.com/user/thomasandfriends.