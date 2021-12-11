Dear Neighbor: Postcard Write-a-Thon

When the days get shorter and the temperatures start to drop, a friendly message can go a long way to brightening someone's day. Drop-in between 11am-1pm on Saturday, December 11th to join the Akron Postcard Club's Write-a-Thon. At the end of the day, we'll collect all of the messages to mail to seniors living in Akron and neighboring areas.

Bring a friend! All supplies (and a few snacks) will be provided.

When: Saturday, December 11 from 11:00AM-1:00OM ET (drop-in!)

Location: 3rd floor classrooms of the Institute for Human Science and Culture at the Cummings Center for the History of Psychology: 73 South College Street - Akron, Ohio 44325-4302 (on the corner of Mill and College Streets)

Parking: A free parking lot is adjacent to the Center, on College St. Parking meters located along College St.

Health & Safety: The University of Akron currently requires that ALL individuals - regardless of vaccination status - wear a mask / face covering in indoor public areas across all campuses.

Accessibility: A wheelchair accessible ramp is located on the northeast side of the building, near the main entrance. An interior elevator provides access to the library, located on the fourth floor. A wheelchair is also kept on-site and is available for loan to those visiting the museum, galleries, or library. For more information, see our accessibility page: https://uakron.edu/chp/about-us/accessibility.