Dear Neighbor: Postcard Write-a-Thon

to

Cummings Center for the History of Psychology 73 S. College Street, Akron, Ohio 44325

When the days get shorter and the temperatures start to drop, a friendly message can go a long way to brightening someone's day. Drop-in between 11am-1pm on Saturday, December 11th to join the Akron Postcard Club's Write-a-Thon. At the end of the day, we'll collect all of the messages to mail to seniors living in Akron and neighboring areas.

Bring a friend! All supplies (and a few snacks) will be provided.

When: Saturday, December 11 from 11:00AM-1:00OM ET (drop-in!)

Location: 3rd floor classrooms of the Institute for Human Science and Culture at the Cummings Center for the History of Psychology: 73 South College Street - Akron, Ohio 44325-4302 (on the corner of Mill and College Streets)

Parking: A free parking lot is adjacent to the Center, on College St. Parking meters located along College St.

Health & Safety: The University of Akron currently requires that ALL individuals - regardless of vaccination status - wear a mask / face covering in indoor public areas across all campuses.

Accessibility: A wheelchair accessible ramp is located on the northeast side of the building, near the main entrance. An interior elevator provides access to the library, located on the fourth floor. A wheelchair is also kept on-site and is available for loan to those visiting the museum, galleries, or library. For more information, see our accessibility page: https://uakron.edu/chp/about-us/accessibility.

Info

Cummings Center for the History of Psychology 73 S. College Street, Akron, Ohio 44325
Art & Exhibitions
3309728487
please enable javascript to view
to
Google Calendar - Dear Neighbor: Postcard Write-a-Thon - 2021-12-11 11:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Dear Neighbor: Postcard Write-a-Thon - 2021-12-11 11:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Dear Neighbor: Postcard Write-a-Thon - 2021-12-11 11:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Dear Neighbor: Postcard Write-a-Thon - 2021-12-11 11:00:00 ical
tix

restaurant guide right rail

Homes Summer 21

Calendar of events

Friday

December 10, 2021

Saturday

December 11, 2021

Sunday

December 12, 2021

Search Events Submit Yours

Don't miss out on the next great events.

Stay up to date with Akron Life's
weekly events e-newsletter:

connect* indicates required