Hear Stuart Warner and Deb Van Tassel Warner discuss their new book, "Akron's Daily Miracle: Reporting the News in the Rubber City," enjoy a lunch and get a signed copy. Akron Woman's City Club, 732 W. Exchange St., Akron. Noon. $20. uakron.edu/uapress
Deb & Stuart Warner Book Talk
to
Akron Woman's City Club 732 W. Exchange St, Akron, Ohio 44302
Akron Woman's City Club 732 W. Exchange St, Akron, Ohio 44302
Thursday
-
Theater & Dance"Small Engine Repair"
-
-
Art & Exhibitions“Open (End)ed Show”
-
Friday
-
Theater & Dance"Small Engine Repair"
-
-
Art & Exhibitions“Open (End)ed Show”
-
Saturday
-
Events in The 330 Kohl Family YMCAP.S. I Love You
-
Kids & Family Theater & Dance"Peter and the Wolf"
-
Don't miss out on the next great events.
Stay up to date with Akron Life's
weekly events e-newsletter: