Decennalia: 10 Years of Myers in Venice

UA’s Emily Davis Gallery 150 E. Exchange St., Akron, Ohio

Decennalia: 10 Years of Myers in Venice celebrates the Myers School Art's current students and alumni who have participated in the Daverio Biennale Travel Experience.

The Daverio Biennale Travel Experience is made possible by the George and Karen Daverio Scholarship Foundation – through the Folk Charitable Foundation Venice Biennale International Travel and Study of Art Scholarship.

Decennalia highlights the artistic journeys of alumni and students who have had the opportunity to visit Venice Biennale over the past 10 years. The exhibition will show past, present, and newly created artworks of all disciplines.

The exhibit will be on display from October 15 to November 15.

The Emily Davis Gallery is open Monday through Friday from 10 am to 5 pm.

UA's Emily Davis Gallery 150 E. Exchange St., Akron, Ohio
