Deck the Hall: “Lights, Cameras, Christmas,”

With the theme of “Lights, Cameras, Christmas,” the holiday celebration at Stan Hywet Hall & Gardens returns. See a decorated Manor House and 1 million lights in the gardens. Stan Hywet Hall & Gardens, 714 N. Portage Path, Akron. 5-8 p.m. stanhywet.org
to
