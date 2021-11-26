Deck the Hall: “Lights, Cameras, Christmas,”

to

Stan Hywet Hall and Gardens 714 North Portage Path, Akron, Ohio

With the theme of “Lights, Cameras, Christmas,” the holiday celebration at Stan Hywet Hall & Gardens returns. See a decorated Manor House and 1 million lights in the gardens. Stan Hywet Hall & Gardens, 714 N. Portage Path, Akron. 5-8 p.m. stanhywet.org

Info

to
