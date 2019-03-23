Dena Blizzard: One Funny Mother

The University of Akron's EJ Thomas Performing Arts Hall 198 Hill Street, Akron, Ohio 44325

Known as the “Target mom” from her “Back to School Rant” and “Chardonnay Go” viral videos, Blizzard is a comedian and mother of three who has starred off-Broadway in her one-woman show. The University of Akron’s E.J. Thomas Hall, 198 Hill St., Akron. 8 p.m. $25-$35. uakron.edu

