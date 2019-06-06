Cabinet-S-Top is hosting our second annual DESIGN, WINE & ALIGN event on Thursday, June 6, 2019, from 5:30 to 7:30pm at our showroom (1977 Medina Rd, Medina, OH).

Join us as we present a variety of kitchen and bathroom DESIGN inspirations, ALIGN with us as we support Akron Children's Hospital all while enjoying some food and WINE.

Akron Children’s Hospital has helped over 900,000 infants, children, teens and even adults who face and overcome sometimes unbeatable odds. Our efforts to raise awareness and money for Akron Children's Hospital will help ensure no child is turned away by covering the costs of medical care for families in need.

There will be raffle items to win, silent auction home improvement items to bid on, and door prizes! There is no cost to attend this event, but we are encouraging our guests to bring a children's book to donate to Akron Children's Hospital.

Questions – 330.239.3630

https://cabinet-s-top.com/events