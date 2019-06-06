Design, Wine & Align

to Google Calendar - Design, Wine & Align - 2019-06-06 17:30:00 Yahoo Calendar - Design, Wine & Align - 2019-06-06 17:30:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Design, Wine & Align - 2019-06-06 17:30:00 iCalendar - Design, Wine & Align - 2019-06-06 17:30:00

Cabinet-S-Top 1977 Medina Road, Akron, Ohio 44256

Cabinet-S-Top is hosting their second annual DESIGN, WINE & ALIGN event on Thursday, June 6, 2019 from 5:30-7:30pm in their showroom located at 1977 Medina Road, Medina, OH. You are invited to gain kitchen and bath DESIGN ideas and inspirations, enjoy food and WINE and ALIGN with them in supporting Akron Children’s Hospital. There will be raffle items to win, silent auction home improvement items to bid on, and door prizes! There is no cost to attend this event, but guests are encouraged to bring a children's book to donate to Akron Children's Hospital

Akron Children’s Hospital has helped over 900,000 infants, children, teens and even adults who face and overcome sometimes unbeatable odds. Their efforts will help ensure no child is turned away by covering the costs of medical care for families in need.

Don't miss this fun event that supports a great cause! Event held at Cabinet-S-Top, 1977 Medina Road, Medina, OH 44256 | 330-239-3630 | www.cabinet-s-top.com/events

Info

Cabinet-S-Top 1977 Medina Road, Akron, Ohio 44256 View Map
Charity & Fundraisers, Events in The 330, Home & Garden
330-239-3630
please enable javascript to view
to Google Calendar - Design, Wine & Align - 2019-06-06 17:30:00 Yahoo Calendar - Design, Wine & Align - 2019-06-06 17:30:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Design, Wine & Align - 2019-06-06 17:30:00 iCalendar - Design, Wine & Align - 2019-06-06 17:30:00
restaurant &amp; bar guide

BOTC Vote Now

Stay up to date with Akron Life's
weekly events e-newsletter:

connect* indicates required
330Tix Button

Akron Life Calendar

Tuesday

April 23, 2019

Wednesday

April 24, 2019

Thursday

April 25, 2019

Friday

April 26, 2019

Saturday

April 27, 2019

Sunday

April 28, 2019

Monday

April 29, 2019

Search Events Submit Yours

Subscribe right rail