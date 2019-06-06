Cabinet-S-Top is hosting their second annual DESIGN, WINE & ALIGN event on Thursday, June 6, 2019 from 5:30-7:30pm in their showroom located at 1977 Medina Road, Medina, OH. You are invited to gain kitchen and bath DESIGN ideas and inspirations, enjoy food and WINE and ALIGN with them in supporting Akron Children’s Hospital. There will be raffle items to win, silent auction home improvement items to bid on, and door prizes! There is no cost to attend this event, but guests are encouraged to bring a children's book to donate to Akron Children's Hospital

Akron Children’s Hospital has helped over 900,000 infants, children, teens and even adults who face and overcome sometimes unbeatable odds. Their efforts will help ensure no child is turned away by covering the costs of medical care for families in need.

Don't miss this fun event that supports a great cause! Event held at Cabinet-S-Top, 1977 Medina Road, Medina, OH 44256 | 330-239-3630 | www.cabinet-s-top.com/events