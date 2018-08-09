Design, Wine & Align Event

Cabinet-S-Top 1977 Medina Road, Akron, Ohio 44256

Cabinet-S-Top, a kitchen and bath remodeling company, is hosting a Design, Wine, & Align event. You’re invited to Cabinet-S-Top’s showroom to: Meet kitchen and bath design professionals, Ask remodeling questions, Meet with local homeowners who are showcasing their recent remodels with before & after gallery pictures, Enjoy food & wine, and Align with us in supporting Stewart’s Caring Place, a non-profit organization that offers free of charge programs and support to local families in their cancer journey. Purchase tickets for Raffle items.

Event is held at Cabinet-S-Top, 1977 Medina Rd, Medina, OH 44256 ~ RSVP 330.239.3630 and receive a gift. RSVP not necessary to attend. Don’t Miss this Fun Event, while Supporting a Great Cause!

Cabinet-S-Top 1977 Medina Road, Akron, Ohio 44256 View Map
330.239.3630
