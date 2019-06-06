Cabinet-S-Top is hosting their 2nd Design, Wine & Align event on Thursday, June 6, 2019 from 5:30-7:30-pm. They are doing something super at this event and raising money for Akron Children’s Hospital. Akron Children’s Hospital has helped over 900,000 infants, children, teens and even adults who face and overcome sometimes unbeatable odds. Their efforts will help ensure no child is turned away by covering the costs of medical care for families in need.

You are invited into their showroom to meet them, enjoy food & wine and align with them in supporting Akron Children’s Hospital. There will be raffle items and silent auction home improvement items to bid on and door prizes to win! There is no cost to get in; just bring a book to donate to our Akron Children's Hospital book drive.

Don't miss this fun event that supports a great cause! Event held at Cabinet-S-Top, 1977 Medina Road, Medina, OH 44256 | 330-239-3630 | www.cabinet-s-top.com