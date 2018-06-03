Diana Krall

Google Calendar - Diana Krall - 2018-06-03 19:30:00 Yahoo Calendar - Diana Krall - 2018-06-03 19:30:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Diana Krall - 2018-06-03 19:30:00 iCalendar - Diana Krall - 2018-06-03 19:30:00

Akron Civic Theatre 182 South Main Street, Akron, Ohio 44308

The only jazz singer to have eight albums debut at the top of the Billboard Jazz Albums chart, Krall’s work has garnered five Grammy Awards, eight Juno Awards, along with nine gold, three platinum and seven multiplatinum albums. Akron Civic Theatre, 182 S. Main St., Akron. 7:30 p.m. $60-$115. akroncivic.com

Info
Akron Civic Theatre 182 South Main Street, Akron, Ohio 44308 View Map
Concerts & Live Music, Events in The 330
Google Calendar - Diana Krall - 2018-06-03 19:30:00 Yahoo Calendar - Diana Krall - 2018-06-03 19:30:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Diana Krall - 2018-06-03 19:30:00 iCalendar - Diana Krall - 2018-06-03 19:30:00

Tags

Stay up to date with Akron Life's
weekly events e-newsletter:

connect* indicates required

Akron Life Calendar

Thursday

May 24, 2018

Friday

May 25, 2018

Saturday

May 26, 2018

Sunday

May 27, 2018

Monday

May 28, 2018

Tuesday

May 29, 2018

Wednesday

May 30, 2018

Search Events Submit Yours

restaurant guide right rail

Subscribe Right Rail

cover archive teaser