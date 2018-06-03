The only jazz singer to have eight albums debut at the top of the Billboard Jazz Albums chart, Krall’s work has garnered five Grammy Awards, eight Juno Awards, along with nine gold, three platinum and seven multiplatinum albums. Akron Civic Theatre, 182 S. Main St., Akron. 7:30 p.m. $60-$115. akroncivic.com
Diana Krall
Akron Civic Theatre 182 South Main Street, Akron, Ohio 44308
