Digital Marketing Workshop For Small Business Owners

to Google Calendar - Digital Marketing Workshop For Small Business Owners - 2019-11-07 18:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Digital Marketing Workshop For Small Business Owners - 2019-11-07 18:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Digital Marketing Workshop For Small Business Owners - 2019-11-07 18:00:00 iCalendar - Digital Marketing Workshop For Small Business Owners - 2019-11-07 18:00:00

Scott Keever Offices 1715 East Turkeyfoot Lake Road, Akron, Ohio 44312

You have heard of search engine optimization but not quite sure where to begin...then our workshops are for you! These monthly one hour workshops covers all of the essential aspects you need to know for your business. With our overview, you’ll learn the basics of this digital marketing technique and how to make it work for you including:

How to set realistic targets and identify areas of improvement on your site

Adhering to Google’s webmaster guidelines to ensure success

An overview of key techniques & tools and how to use them

How to create and promote effective web content

These courses are designed for business owners who would like to improve their brand’s digital performance. Space for these courses are limited so you must respond via email to samanthaluy767@gmail.com. Cost for each course is $100.

Info

Scott Keever Offices 1715 East Turkeyfoot Lake Road, Akron, Ohio 44312 View Map
Business & Career
330-970-7017
please enable javascript to view
to Google Calendar - Digital Marketing Workshop For Small Business Owners - 2019-11-07 18:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Digital Marketing Workshop For Small Business Owners - 2019-11-07 18:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Digital Marketing Workshop For Small Business Owners - 2019-11-07 18:00:00 iCalendar - Digital Marketing Workshop For Small Business Owners - 2019-11-07 18:00:00

Akron Life Calendar

Wednesday

October 30, 2019

Thursday

October 31, 2019

Friday

November 1, 2019

Saturday

November 2, 2019

Sunday

November 3, 2019

Monday

November 4, 2019

Tuesday

November 5, 2019

Search Events Submit Yours

Stay up to date with Akron Life's
weekly events e-newsletter:

connect* indicates required
restaurant guide right rail

330Tix Button

Subscribe right rail